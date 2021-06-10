Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 118,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.47% of Air Lease worth $305,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 88,254 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 27.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 155,985 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

