Airbus (EADSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airbus (OTCMKTS: EADSY):

6/2/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

6/2/2021 – Airbus had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/28/2021 – Airbus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/28/2021 – Airbus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/28/2021 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/30/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2021 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

EADSY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.68. 79,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,163. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.10 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

