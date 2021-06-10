Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.38 ($135.75).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Thursday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of €100.93.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

