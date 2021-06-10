AirSwap Reaches Market Cap of $24.34 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $24.34 million and $1.56 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.71 or 0.00837819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.91 or 0.08361269 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

