Akash Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $210.11 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00009190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $210.11 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00185406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00200107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.01288600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,249.10 or 0.99790991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 141,018,830 coins and its circulating supply is 62,940,726 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

