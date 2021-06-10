Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $142,366.48 and approximately $24.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00186045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00201498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.02 or 0.01296384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,749.93 or 0.99873610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

