Alchemix Price Hits $739.37 on Top Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $739.37 or 0.02021548 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $209.74 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00844588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00089221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.68 or 0.08464055 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

