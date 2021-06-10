Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $190.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $190.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

