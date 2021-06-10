Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,304 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $309,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.72. 106,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,889,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

