Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

BABA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.27. 289,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,889,186. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.69. The company has a market cap of $577.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

