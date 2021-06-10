Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 163,642 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,557,000 after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 126.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $213.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

