Alien Worlds Price Down 32.9% Over Last Week (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $127.34 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00175446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00200557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.39 or 0.01285885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.45 or 1.00041571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

