All Sports (SOC) Hits Market Cap of $33.29 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $33.29 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00023831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.55 or 0.00858495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.37 or 0.08548756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00089552 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

