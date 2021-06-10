Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report sales of $572.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $580.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $770.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,751,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 175.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

