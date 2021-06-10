Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Allegion worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

