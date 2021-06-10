Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 577.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,132 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Alliance Data Systems worth $28,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE:ADS opened at $115.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.10.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

