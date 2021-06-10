Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) & Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Head-To-Head Survey

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alliance Resource Partners has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners $1.33 billion 0.68 -$129.22 million $0.22 32.23 Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.30 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -14.57

Alliance Resource Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alliance Resource Partners and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.26%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Alliance Resource Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners 3.11% 3.80% 1.83% Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51%

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats Alpha Metallurgical Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The also company operates seven underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia. Further, it leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and buys and resells coal, as well as owns interests in various oil and gas mineral interests located within producing basins in the continental United States. In addition, the company offers various industrial and mining technology products and services, such as miner and equipment tracking systems, and proximity detection systems. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 1.65 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

