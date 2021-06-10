Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of MGE Energy worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after buying an additional 134,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,479,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

