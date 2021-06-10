Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $561.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $280.01 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $596.53.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

