Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 163.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $332,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.