Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJI opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

