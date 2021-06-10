Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 450,906 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 450,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.47. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

