Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.81

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.81 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 8864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

