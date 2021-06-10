AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $299,570.76

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $299,570.76 and $223.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00063876 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001745 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

