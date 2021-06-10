Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,040 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

