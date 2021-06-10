Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $1.78 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00062540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00189897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00202027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.31 or 0.01298760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,291.82 or 1.00210965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

