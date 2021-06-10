Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,075,903 shares of company stock worth $643,900,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $329.17. 270,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $933.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

