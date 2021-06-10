Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 2.23% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:SENT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,733. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $28.26.

