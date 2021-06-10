Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $21.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,512.77. 42,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,336.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,505.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

