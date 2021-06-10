Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $21.81 on Thursday, hitting $2,513.21. The company had a trading volume of 40,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,336.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

