Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,503.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,505.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,336.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

