Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $324,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,504.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,336.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

