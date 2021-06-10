Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 7.0% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $22.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,513.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,336.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,505.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

