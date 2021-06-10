Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $14.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,422.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,301.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

