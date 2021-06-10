Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $12.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,420.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,301.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.