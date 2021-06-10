Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Summitry LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Summitry LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.5% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 159.2% in the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $17.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,425.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,301.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.