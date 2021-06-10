Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded up $17.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,425.04. The stock had a trading volume of 58,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,301.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

