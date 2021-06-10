Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,433.25

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,433.25 and last traded at $2,431.64, with a volume of 9910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,407.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,301.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

