Alphacat Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $2.33 million and $9,572.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

