Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,560 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Altair Engineering worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $63,423,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 427,210 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,731,000 after buying an additional 65,791 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,305.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $109,795.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $6,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,145 shares of company stock worth $31,511,043 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

