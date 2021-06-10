Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to announce $112.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.40 million and the highest is $113.30 million. Alteryx reported sales of $96.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $569.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.10 million to $570.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $678.81 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

AYX opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.61. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,373. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.