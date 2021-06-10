Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Position Reduced by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

