Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 6.9%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 12,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,361,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALT shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $547.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. Research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

