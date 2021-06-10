Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.69 Million

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce $463.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.90 million and the lowest is $455.18 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $400.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,892 shares of company stock worth $2,122,907 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIMC opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

