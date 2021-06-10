Aluna.Social (ALN) Trading Down 18.8% This Week

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Aluna.Social coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aluna.Social has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $81,302.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00023099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00842080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.42 or 0.08401619 BTC.

About Aluna.Social

Aluna.Social is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,224,245 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

