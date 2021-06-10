Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.80

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €155.80 ($183.29) and last traded at €153.80 ($180.94), with a volume of 5687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €153.40 ($180.47).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Amadeus FiRe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €144.53. The stock has a market cap of $879.44 million and a P/E ratio of 40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

