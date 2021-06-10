Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.16. 259,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,280. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.02.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

