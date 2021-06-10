Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Gap Down to $259.66

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $259.66, but opened at $251.48. Amedisys shares last traded at $260.33, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

