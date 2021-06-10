Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 167,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.36 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.