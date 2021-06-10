American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

